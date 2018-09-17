ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A Lake County man was arrested after a fight that critically wounded a man at the Graton Resort & Casino near Rohnert Park Saturday night, a Sonoma County sheriff’s sergeant said.

Morgan Lewis Jr., 44, got into an argument with several men in a SUV when the vehicle’s door struck Lewis’ truck around 11:30 p.m., Sgt. Brandon Cutting said.

Lewis’ girlfriend was pushed to the ground and Lewis was punched in the face by the men, but neither of them requested prosecution for the assault because they were not sure which of the men assaulted them, Cutting said.

The deputies who responded to the argument then left the casino, but returned 10 minutes later to another confrontation, Cutting said.

Lewis approached a man he believed was the assailant and shoved him backwards, according to Cutting. The man fell and hit his head on the concrete sidewalk, and an ambulance took the unresponsive and unconscious 57-year-old Santa Rosa man to a hospital.

Sheriff’s detectives arrested Lewis on suspicion of felony assault causing great bodily injury. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail, but posted $35,000 bail and was released.

The Santa Rosa man suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition in the intensive care unit, Cutting said.