SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Police in San Francisco on Monday were searching for three suspects in a brazen early evening robbery in the Mission District that happened over the weekend, authorities said.

The mugging happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday right near Dolores Park on 20th Street. The attack and robbery happened in the space of about 13 seconds. The crime was captured by a homeowner’s Nest camera.

The man in the black jacket and pants casually walks up 20th Street near Church early Sunday evening. He has no idea that in moments he will be victimized by several assailants. Three men get out of a parked car on the other side of the street.

In the video, you can hear one of them say, “Give me the phone.”

SFPD said one of the suspect punches the victim while the other two go through his pockets and steal his cell phone.

As the suspects run back toward a black four-door getaway car, you can see they’ve ripped the victim’s pants.

Police said the victim’s injuries were not life threatening. They are looking for the suspects.

KPIX 5 showed the video to several local residents to get their reaction.

“Sorry to say it doesn’t surprise. This is still the mission and I think it’s become more of a target because there are so many people who’ve moved in who do have wealth,” said Carter Etherington, who has lived in San Francisco for three years.

“I’ve definitely witnessed muggings happening in the city and I think it’s becoming more prevalent,” said San Francisco resident Megan Tiedemann. “So people just need to be on guard a little bit more often, not walking around with their cell phones out.”

The homeowner who captured the crime on video said a few months ago, his cameras also caught a man who parked a black car on the street. He got out of the car and then broke into a car parked across the street before walking back to his car with a bag.

The smash and grab happened during broad daylight and was over in a matter of seconds.

SFPD is using the surveillance video from Sunday in the hopes of finding the suspects.

Anyone who has any information about the mugging is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department at 415-837-7395.

