SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco have arrested two people in connection with three violent robberies that occurred in July and August, police said Monday.

The first alleged robbery happened on July 27 around 5 a.m. in the 3100 block of 22nd Street.

There, officers located a 48-year-old man who said he had been robbed and stabbed in the torso near 22nd Street and South Van Ness Avenue, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was treated and later released. The suspects were not located.

A month later, on Aug. 27, officers responded to another alleged robbery involving a knife.

Around 11:20 p.m., a 26-year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint near Church and Clipper streets, police said.

Officers were unable to locate the suspects in that case.

Days later, on Aug. 31 around 2:15 a.m., near Broderick Street and Golden Gate Avenue, a 29-year-old woman was robbed and stabbed, according to police.

The woman allegedly suffered cuts to her face and she was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

While investigating the latest robbery allegations, officers identified two people as the suspects: 21-year-old Daisy Rodriguez and 19-year-old Fernando Herrera, both San Rafael residents.

Officers arrested the pair on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft, mayhem and second-degree robbery.

Both Rodriguez and Herrera are being held without bail and are set to appear in court on Wednesday.

