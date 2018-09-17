ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Three students suffered minor injuries Monday after they were struck by vehicles in front of Antioch High School, authorities said.

Antioch police said the two accidents were unrelated even though they occurred within less than an hour of each other. One was a hit-and-run while in the other the driver stopped and was cooperating with investigators.

The first incident took place at 7:10 a.m. when a student crossing the street to school was struck by a Toyota 4-Runner which failed to stop and sped off eastbound on West 18th Street. Surveillance cameras captured images of the SUV pictured below.

The driver was described as a young white male and police were following up on leads in an attempt to locate him.

The young woman was taken to the hospital, treated and released with minor injuries.

At 8:06 a.m., police said, the second accident took place as two victims were also crossing West 18th Street. They were struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound and treated for minor injuries.

The driver was cooperating with police and speed, drugs or alcohol did not play a role in the accident. Investigators said the driver’s vision may have been impaired by a glaring morning sun.

Antioch police ask that anyone with information about either accident contact them at 925-778-2441.