FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A man sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for the bizarre 2015 kidnapping of a Vallejo woman has pleaded not guilty to state charges related to the case.

Matthew Muller pleaded not guilty Monday to kidnapping for ransom, two forcible rapes, first-degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling, first-degree residential burglary and false imprisonment by violence.

Solano County Superior Court Commissioner Robert Q. Warshawsky granted Muller’s intention to represent himself, but a further was ordered on the request.

Muller is being held under $2.25 million in Solano County Jail, according to the district attorney’s office.

The nationally publicized saga involving Denise Huskins and her boyfriend Aaron Quinn included a defamation of character lawsuit they filed against the Vallejo Police Department after police said the kidnapping was a hoax. Police later apologized to the couple.

Prosecutors said Muller drove Huskins in the trunk of his car on March 23, 2015, held her hostage for two days and made ransom demands totaling $15,000. Huskins was released near her family’s home in Huntington Beach on March 25.

Muller was arrested in South Lake Tahoe on June 8, 2015, after evidence, including a video of Muller and Huskins, was found at his mother’s home.

He entered a guilty plea to federal kidnapping charges in 2016 under a plea deal that limited his maximum sentence to 40 years.

