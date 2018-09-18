NEVADA CITY (CBS SF) — A minimum-security inmate has walked away from a prison camp in Nevada County and may be headed toward the Bay Area, according to authorities.

The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said it was asking the public’s help in finding Justin Tyquiengco, discovered missing at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning from Washington Ridge Conservation Camp outside Nevada City, about 47 miles west of Truckee.

In 2015, Tyquiengco received a six-year sentence in Contra Costa County on second-degree robbery with the use of a firearm along with an additional year for a conviction in Alameda County, the CDCR said.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 174 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

The Washington Ridge prison camp, run by the CDCR and CalFire, houses a maximum of 106 minimum custody inmates who work, most serving time for alcohol or drug offenses as well as property crimes. The inmates are used for firefighting and assist in rescues and floods and landslides. Others are used as support staff. To be eligible for the fire camp, inmates cannot have any convictions for sex-related offenses, arson, or show violence potential.

Several different law enforcement agencies are looking for Tyquiengco, the CDCR said. Anyone who sees him was urged to call 911 and anyone with information about Tyquiengco was asked to call the CCC Watch Commander at (530) 257-2181, extension 4173.