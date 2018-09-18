WASHINGTON (AP/CBS) — Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford say that before she testifies on Capitol Hill next week she wants the FBI to investigate her allegation that she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“Any talk of a hearing on Monday frankly is premature because she just came forward with these allegation 48 hours ago and since that time has been dealing with hate mail, harassment death threats,” said Lisa Banks, Blasey Ford’s attorney in an interview with CNN.

“So she’s been spending her time trying to figure out how to put her life back together, how to protect herself and her family and there hasn’t been an investigation and these are serious allegations. So, if the senators who have come forward and said they want to treat this seriously, mean that, then they’ll have an investigation,” said Banks.

Because of the death threats, Doctor Ford and her family have moved out of their Palo Alto home, trying to find safety.

But the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Iowa’s Chuck Grassley (R-Texas), says an FBI investigation wouldn’t have any bearing on Ford’s testimony so “there is no reason for further delay.”

“This is primarily to hear her. If she’s not planning on attending, then I don’t know what the point of going forward would be,” said Cornyn.

Other Republicans are suggesting that Ford will have only this one opportunity to testify. Banks insists a Senate hearing is not tantamount to an investigation.

“The investigation should occur before the hearing,” said Banks. “The hearing should be as a result of the investigation, it shouldn’t be a substitute for it.”

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump showered sympathy on Kavanaugh. The president too has rejected the idea of bringing in the FBI to reopen its background check of the appeals court judge.

“I feel so badly for him that he’s going through this, to be honest with you, I feel so badly for him,” said President Trump. “This is not a man that deserves this.”

Meanwhile, Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted out a clip of Kavanaugh back in 2015 talking about his days in high school.

“What happens at Georgetown Prep stays at Georgetown Prep. That’s been a good thing for all of us, I think,” he said.

A copy of Kavanaugh’s 1983 yearbook from the prep school has surfaced from an individual who wants to remain anonymous. Captions on the judge’s accused co-conspirator Mark Judge have raised eyebrows.

“Certain women should be struck regularly, like gongs,” was one caption on Judge’s page, a quote from Sir Noel Coward.

Blasey-Ford said Judge was in the room when Kavanaugh allegedly attacked her. He later penned a book, “Wasted: Tales of a Gen X Drunk,” detailing his days of drinking while attending Georgetown Prep.

New York Senator Chuck Schumer called for the Senate to look further into these claims.

“Both can’t be true,” said Senator Schumer. “What Dr. Ford is saying and what Judge Kavanaugh is saying cannot be true.”

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-California) weighed in on Tuesday saying, “We should honor Dr. Blasey-Ford’s wishes and delay this hearing. A proper investigation must be completed, witnesses interviewed, evidence reviewed and all sides spoken to. Only then should the chairman set a hearing date.”

