Climate change, Hottest summer, Record set, Reno

RENO (AP) — For the second year in a row, Reno sizzled through its hottest summer on record.

The National Weather Service says the average daytime high for June, July and August was 93.6 degrees (34.2 Celsius). That’s one-third of a degree hotter than the previous record set in 2017.

The mercury reached 90 degrees (32 C) on a record 56 consecutive days ending Aug. 25.

It topped the century mark 20 times. That also broke the old record of 16 set the year before.

The mean average summer temperature averaging the daily highs and lows was 76.9 degrees (24.9 C). That’s just short of the record of 77.2 degrees (25.1 C) in 2017.

The average low also was the second highest recorded — 60.1 degrees (15.6 C) compared to 61.2 (16.2 C) in 2017.

