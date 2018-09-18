ANTIOCH (KPIX) – KPIX 5 first reported that used parts were installed in crucial sections of the BART line to San Jose. Now we’re learning used parts were used on another high-profile BART project in the South Bay and could delay its opening for months.

Prior to the grand opening of the new Antioch eBART extension, KPIX 5 learned Hayward-based subcontractor HSQ Technology, was putting in used parts.

BART spokesperson Alicia Trost said, “It was definitely a contract violation -‘and there is an active investigation into that contract violation. You can’t use used parts on our system – it’s not safe.”

“They were put in, and while we went to go register them and do our due diligence we saw that they were registered previously so that was the red flag.”

BART said it was able to swap out the used network switching equipment for brand new equipment within one month of making the discovery. The transportation agency said didn’t impact the opening date, or impact public safety .

But during that same time, HSQ Technology was also working on the South Bay’s brand new rail line.

When BART alerted the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) about its used parts problem, the VTA discovered in June that its brand-new rail line had also been built, in part, with used equipment.

KPIX 5 asked Trost if that sound a ‘little off.’

“Very off. That’s why we have a contract in place and that’s why we have these checks in place to make sure that nothing is deviated,” she said.

Illinois-based construction company, Aldridge, specializes in public infrastructure projects. The company partnered with San Jose-based Rosendin Electric on the BART extension. They, in turn, hired HSQ Technology.

“We want to make sure everything is done by the book – no short cuts,” said Trost.

An investigation is underway as to how and why used parts were installed in the first place, in both BART and the VTA systems.

“We were able to go in, swap out that equipment really quickly, and it didn’t impact the opening date,” said Trost.

KPIX 5 reached out to Aldridge, Rosendin Electric and the subcontract, HSQ Technology about the South Bay BART extension and they issued a joint statement saying they are working closely with all agencies to safely implement a plan.

Fortunately, BART’s Pittsburg/Bay Point to Antioch line is running smoothly

As for the consequences for a violation like this, there is an investigation underway. There could be a fine or some sort of consequences.

As a result the South Bay project will be delayed until 2019.