SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 20-year-old man who died in a shooting Tuesday night in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset neighborhood has been identified by the city’s medical examiner’s office as Ryan Sacdalan.

Sacdalan died at a hospital following a shooting reported at 8:53 p.m. near 46th Avenue and Moraga Street.

Officers initially found Sacdalan, a San Francisco resident, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Residents who live in the area said they heard at least seven shots.

“I heard about seven rapid shots and a couple seconds later some sporadic ones,” said area resident Nick De La Rosa. “I looked out the window a couple minutes later just to make sure it was safe. And I learned that it wasn’t, because there was a group of people standing here trying to signal down the cop cars coming from Lincoln.”

No arrest has been made in the homicide as of Wednesday morning and a description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

