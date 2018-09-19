  • KPIX 5On Air

Artrelle Fragher (San Francisco Police Dept.)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man has been arrested the ninth time this year for dealing drugs in San Francisco, according to police.

The San Francisco Police Tenderloin Station Twitter account said Artrelle Fragher was arrested Monday night after being found with meth, heroin, cocaine and five types of prescription drugs for sale.

Police also posted Fragher’s mugshot earlier following a July arrest in the Tenderloin where he allegedly had “significant amounts” of heroin, meth, cocaine and suboxone. The tweet also noted Fragher was out on bail and had six other open felony cases for drug dealing in the Tenderloin district.

Fragher was also among a group of three suspects arrested in the previous month for allegedly selling meth, cocaine, heroin and other opioids to undercover officers.

A request for comment from the San Francisco District Attorney’s office was not immediately returned.

  1. Deplorable Me (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
    September 19, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    What good is arresting this loser when lib judges let him out to commit more crimes?????

