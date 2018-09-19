SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man has been arrested the ninth time this year for dealing drugs in San Francisco, according to police.

The San Francisco Police Tenderloin Station Twitter account said Artrelle Fragher was arrested Monday night after being found with meth, heroin, cocaine and five types of prescription drugs for sale.

Artrelle Fragher was arrested again last night by tenacious SFPD Tenderloin Officers. He had $510.00, digital scale, meth, heroin, cocaine, 5 types of RX pills all for sale in his possession. 9th drug dealing arrest of 2018. SFPD case 180704700. pic.twitter.com/6RKjo8DIpx — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) September 18, 2018

Police also posted Fragher’s mugshot earlier following a July arrest in the Tenderloin where he allegedly had “significant amounts” of heroin, meth, cocaine and suboxone. The tweet also noted Fragher was out on bail and had six other open felony cases for drug dealing in the Tenderloin district.

Yesterday TL Officers arrested Artell Fragher (who was out on bail) at Eddy/Taylor for PFS of significant amounts of heroin (14+ grams), meth (5+grams), cocaine (9+ grams), and suboxone (33). DA has charged Fragher in 6 other open felony cases for drug dealing in TL. 180567348 pic.twitter.com/ijBALs7cLh — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) July 31, 2018

Fragher was also among a group of three suspects arrested in the previous month for allegedly selling meth, cocaine, heroin and other opioids to undercover officers.

Those charged in Fridays operation are: Carlos Martinez-Reyes 19 (7th/Market). Wilman Valasquez 44 (Geary/Larkin), and Artrelle Fragher 45 (McAllister/Leavenworth). pic.twitter.com/a6i47YYnhz — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) June 18, 2018

A request for comment from the San Francisco District Attorney’s office was not immediately returned.