SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in the South Bay are on the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon on McKean Road south of Bailey Avenue near the Cinnabar Hills Golf Club, authorities said.

Police were not able to offer much in the way of details, but video shot by Chopper 5 showed two vehicles involved in the collision with one of the car flipped on its roof and heavily damaged.

There was no word on whether any other people were injured.

McKean Road will be closed in both directions until about 7 p.m., police spokesman Sgt. Enrique Garcia said at 3:36 p.m.