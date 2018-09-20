SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Computer problem that shut down at least 48 Department of Motor Vehicles offices across the state including branches in Concord, Oakland, Fremont, Novato and San Francisco, has been fixed and the offices reopened, officials said.

In an email, DMV officials said: “Some DMV field offices are experiencing technical difficulties that may affect transactions. There is an issue with a router and staff is working to fix it as quickly as possible.”

Some DMV field offices are experiencing technical difficulties that may affect transactions. We apologize for any inconvenience and remind customers of other ways to do DMV business online, at self-service terminals and with our business partners: https://t.co/tQXkdiNQ5Q. — CA DMV (@CA_DMV) September 20, 2018

During the outage, the agency recommended that customers go online or use self-service terminals in many Safeway and other stores to complete their transactions.

Just before 11 a.m., the DMV tweeted that the router issued had been fixed and the offices were reopening.

The DMV has fixed a router issue that was affecting field offices around the state. The affected offices are now back up and processing customer transactions. We apologize for any inconvenience. — CA DMV (@CA_DMV) September 20, 2018

The Bay Area offices impacted were: