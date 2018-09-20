SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Computer problem that shut down at least 48 Department of Motor Vehicles offices across the state including branches in Concord, Oakland, Fremont, Novato and San Francisco, has been fixed and the offices reopened, officials said.
In an email, DMV officials said: “Some DMV field offices are experiencing technical difficulties that may affect transactions. There is an issue with a router and staff is working to fix it as quickly as possible.”
During the outage, the agency recommended that customers go online or use self-service terminals in many Safeway and other stores to complete their transactions.
Just before 11 a.m., the DMV tweeted that the router issued had been fixed and the offices were reopening.
The Bay Area offices impacted were:
- Concord
- Fairfield
- Fremont
- Novato
- Oakland
- Petaluma
- Redwood City
- Salinas
- San Francisco