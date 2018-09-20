PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) — Supporters and neighbors of Christine Blasey Ford held a rally Thursday to show they stand with the woman who leveled accusation of sexual assault against Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Supporters have raised thousands of dollars to help keep her safe.

About two dozen neighbors of Ford marched to her Palo Alto home and stood in the driveway in a symbolic show of support and protection.

“We’ve got her back. Her story is our story. She is one of us,” said neighbor Kristen Podulka.

At the same time, an airplane — reportedly hired by a different group of activists from back east — was flying above Palo Alto towing the message, “Thank you Christine, we have your back.”

“She’s getting death threats. The trolls of the world are not afraid to have their voice spoken,” said Poduika. “So we are trying to drown them out with our voice of love and encouragement and support.”

Blasey Ford emerged from a private life as a wife, mother of two and research psychologist when she came forward to accuse Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party while the two were in high school in the 1980’s.

She has since gone into seclusion.

To help defray security costs for her family, supporters have started two GoFundMe campaigns that have raised about $300,000 combined in two days.

Palo Alto Mayor Liz Kniss was among the voices offering support.

“They’ve come out in droves to support her, their neighbor. I’m very impressed,” said Kniss.

She has encouraged Blasey Ford to take the next big step: tell her story in person at Kavanaugh’s senate confirmation hearings.

“I don’t think she’ll do it publicly, I think that’s uncomfortable for her,” said Kniss. “But I hope in this era when women’s voices are being heard, that she’ll come forward with the ultimate reason for using your voice.”

Patrol units from the Palo Alto Police Department were seen in the neighborhood, but no other security measures were apparent on Tuesday.