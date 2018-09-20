Insets of Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf (left) and Cupertino mayor Darcy Paul (right) over a sign announcing construction at Cupertino Village, a shopping center near Apple Park. (Photos via Twitter and Getty Images)

OAKLAND (KPIX) — Oakland’s mayor is calling out Cupertino for not pulling its weight to deal with the housing crisis.

Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted:

“Last year the new Apple headquarters opened in Cupertino with space for 12,000 employees. Meanwhile, the City of Cupertino issued permits to build just 27 homes in 2017.”

Mayor Schaaf mentioned that Oakland issued a record number of housing permits and said it’s important for all jurisdictions to do their part.

On Wednesday night, Cupertino’s city council approved a plan for a major development at the old Vallco Mall, with nearly 3,000 housing units — many of them affordable.

But it’s a project that has been plagued by delays and heavy opposition from critics who say it will lead to traffic and overcrowding.

KPIX reached out to the city of Cupertino for a response to Mayor Schaaf’s tweet but have not yet heard back.