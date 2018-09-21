SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An investigation into an injury accident on the westbound Bay Bridge to the west of Treasure Island has shut down the two right lanes late Friday morning, according to authorities.

At about 11:08 a.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert after the accident with injuries on westbound I-80. A photo posted by the CHP San Francisco Twitter account showed multiple police and fire units at the scene. There were no details regarding how many vehicles were involved or the condition of the person or persons injured.

*** TRAFFIC ADVISORY ***

Bay Bridge w/b west of Treasure Island lanes 4 and 5 are closed for a collision investigation. Expect delays in area. pic.twitter.com/7hI9mwraSd — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) September 21, 2018

The two right lanes remained blocked shortly before 12 p.m.. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.