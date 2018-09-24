NEWARK (CBS SF) — The body discovered in a car found hidden among the bushes down on a steep embankment eastbound Highway 84 over the weekend has been identified as a missing Palo Alto woman, authorities said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Coroner identified the body as Wamaitha Kaboga-Miller, 66, from Palo Alto.

Palo Alto police previously said Kaboga-Miller had last been seen driving east on University Avenue after leaving the Country Time Market on Aug. 17. They said she was considered to be at-risk because she was using numerous prescription medications, which she had left at home.

“This is a sad day and not the outcome any of us ever wished for, our hearts and prayers go out to Ms. Kaboga-Miller’s family,” the California Highway Patrol said in a release.

CHP officers stumbled onto the wreckage of Kaboga-Miller’s silver Mercedes Benz while investigating another unrelated accident.

Officers were called to a State Route 84 Eastbound, east of Thornton Avenue, on Sunday afternoon to assist victims in a rollover accident that went off the roadway. Two people suffered minor injuries in the crash, but it was while searching the scene that officers spotted a second car farther down the embankment.

As the officer removed the brush and trees from around the car, they observed a person seated inside in the driver seat. Fire and Medical personnel were on scene to render aid, however they determined the person had been there for an extended period of time and was dead.

At this time the cause of the fatal collision along with the time and day it occurred were still under investigation.