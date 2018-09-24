  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMJudge Judy
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alameda, Bay Area Focus, Bicycling, Bike 4 Parks, Parks

Gene Oh talks to BAF’s Michelle Griego about Alameda Bike for the Parks, a 25-mile scenic ride for all levels and ages, happening Saturday, September 29. For more info go to bike4parks.alamedaparks.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s