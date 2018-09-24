(CBS SF) — The A’s were hoping to clinch a playoff berth in front of their home fans on Sunday, but dropped the series finale against the Twins.

“I think it’s a little disappointing. Everybody here wanted to take care of this today at home,” manager Bob Melvin said following the game.

Instead, they’ll have to pack the champagne with them as they hit the road for the final six games of the regular season, needing just one win or one Tampa Bay loss.

“It will be pretty fulfilling wherever we potentially do it,” Melvin added before the team departed for Seattle.

The A’s won’t have too much time to celebrate. They are only 1 1/2 games behind the Yankees for the top Wild Card spot.