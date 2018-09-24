  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 6pm
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMJudge Judy
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bay Area Focus, Plate by Plate, Project by Project

Project By Project has been helping young professionals become leaders. Organization president Mimi Xu and co-chair Jennifer Lee tell Bay Area Focus about their annual gala, Plate By Plate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s