OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the North Bay mountains above 1,000 feet and East Bay hills until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The warning went into effect at 3 a.m. Monday. It means critical fire weather conditions including strong offshore winds with gusts up to 35 mph and low relative humidity between 5-15 percent are expected.

All open burning and burn permits are suspended on public lands in Marin County that include the Marin Municipal Water District, Mount Tamalpais State Park and the Point Reyes National Seashore.

Elevated fire risk over the weekend contributed to fires in San Ramon and San Jose on Sunday. The San Ramon fire led to a brief evacuation as the blaze threatened a number of homes early Sunday evening, while two firefighters were injured while battling the fire in East San Jose that grew to 30 acres before being contained.

