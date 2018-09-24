SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After two straight losing seasons following a run of championship success, the San Francisco Giants have shaken up the front office.

The Giants announced Monday that Senior Vice President and General Manager Bobby Evans would step down effective immediately and be reassigned to an undetermined position.

Evans has been with the Giants since 1994, beginning as a minor league administrative assistant. He was promoted to GM in 2015, taking over for Brian Sabean who was promoted to Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations.

In a statement from the team, Giants President and CEO Larry Baer lauded Evans’ for his long tenure with the team. “I want to thank Bobby for his tireless work on behalf of the Giants. He played an important role in our team’s success throughout his tenure, which includes three World Series championships, four NL pennants and eight playoff appearances,” said Baer.

After last winning the World Series in 2014, the Giants missed the playoffs in 2015 with an 87-48 record. The team began the 2016 season with the best record in the majors at 57-33, but the seven-year dynasty that began in 2010 ended with a loss in the 2016 NLCS to the eventual World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

The Giants bottomed out with and 64-98 record in 2017, one of the worst season’s in team history. The 2018 season showed improvement, but the Giants are on their way to a second straight losing season for the first time in a decade, sporting a 72-84 record as of Monday.