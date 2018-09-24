Comments
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Several thieves stole devices from the Apple store in the Santa Rosa Plaza on Sunday afternoon, Santa Rosa police said.
The thefts happened around 1:30 p.m., police said. The same store also was robbed on Aug. 29, and other mobile phone stores have recently been robbed in the Bay Area.
Anyone who witnessed the latest theft is asked to call Santa Rosa police at (707) 543-3575. Police are looking for cellphone video, photographs or other information that helps identify the suspects.
