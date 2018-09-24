Filed Under:Apple, Apple Store, Apple Store Robbery, Robbery, Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Several thieves stole devices from the Apple store in the Santa Rosa Plaza on Sunday afternoon, Santa Rosa police said.

The thefts happened around 1:30 p.m., police said. The same store also was robbed on Aug. 29, and other mobile phone stores have recently been robbed in the Bay Area.

Santa Rosa Apple Store robbery on August 29, 2018. (CBS)

Anyone who witnessed the latest theft is asked to call Santa Rosa police at (707) 543-3575. Police are looking for cellphone video, photographs or other information that helps identify the suspects.

Comments
  1. Deplorable Me (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
    September 24, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Thugs doing what comes naturally. It’s a “sanctuary state” yo! Criminals are protected in Mexifornia.

    Reply Report comment

