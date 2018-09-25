  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Assault, BART, Bay Fair BART, Bay Fair BART Station, San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – A man was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a woman at the Bay Fair BART Station in San Leandro after he pulled her off a train early Tuesday morning, according to BART police.

BART police Lt. Jason Scott said the incident was first reported around 5 a.m. when the man allegedly pulled the woman off the train after he thought she was using drugs on board. Officers responded, but couldn’t determine if she was using drugs, Scott said.

The woman declined to press charges on the man, who Scott said didn’t know the woman.

No further information is immediately available.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s