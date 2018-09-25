SACRAMENTO (AP) — Activists seeking to repeal California’s gas tax increase are proposing another ballot measure aimed at providing replacement transportation funding and nixing the state’s high-speed rail project.

Supporters of Proposition 6 said Tuesday they will file a proposed initiative for the 2020 ballot that would designate existing tax revenues for transportation projects and end the state’s plan to build a high-speed train.

The proposal is seen as a counterpart to this year’s ballot initiative to repeal a fuel tax increase that is funding transportation projects in the state.

California passed the fuel tax increase last year. Proposition 6, which is on the November ballot, seeks to repeal it.

A message seeking comment was left for Proposition 6 opponents.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.