BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — A severely burned Florida Kingsnake is looking for a new home after months of treatment. He’s friendly, rehabilitated and ready for an owner who knows how to care for a large snake like him.

‘Felix’ belonged to a homeless man who left the reptile in the care of a friend. When he got Felix back, the snake was “emaciated, dehydrated and had burns over a third of his body,” according Buffy Martin Tarbox a spokesperson for the Peninsula Humane Society/SPCA. The owner couldn’t afford treatment and surrendered Felix to PHS/SPCA one night with a note saying, he didn’t want him to suffer.

The burn wounds were possibly due to Felix being in an enclosure that was too small and too hot for him, forcing him to be exposed continuously to extreme temperatures, according to the the PHS/SPCA.

To treat those wounds, Felix underwent 4 months of treatment with subcutaneous antibiotics. Veterinarians fashioned a bandage the length of the snake’s six-foot long body to help heal the burns.



Now, Felix is ready to be adopted into a loving home.

“Despite the hardship Felix has endured, he’s still extremely friendly and will make a good pet for an experienced snake owner who is also willing to continue applying topical ointment on his wounds,” says Tarbox.

His age is unknown, but Florida Kingsnakes can live as long as 20 years. He will have to be kept away from other snakes, and requires at least a 60-gallon tank.

Felix is located at PHS/SPCA’s Center for Compassion at 1450 Rollins Road, in Burlingame. His adoption fee is $40.

There many more exotic and non-exotic pets available for adoption at PHS/SPCA. For more information go to their website, phs-spca.org.