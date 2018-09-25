SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (CBS SF) – A Volaris flight scheduled to depart from San Francisco International Airport to Mexico City early Tuesday morning has been canceled after the plane leaked less than 10 gallons of fuel at the gate, according to SFO officials.

Volaris flight 927 was scheduled to takeoff at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Duty Manager Russ Mackey said. The fuel was cleaned up and the flight was scheduled to takeoff at 4:30 a.m., he said, but it was canceled around 4:40 a.m.

Mackey said the spill didn’t affect any storm drains and Volaris mechanics inspected the aircraft, which never left the gate.

• ALSO READ: Study: ‘Toxic Air Events’ Happening On More Flights Than FAA Reports

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.