SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — A 39-year-old San Ramon man has been arrested in connection with two vegetation arson fires that burned close to homes in a subdivision earlier this week, authorities said.

East Bay Regional Park District Police said William R. Priest was being held in Contra Costa County jail on $75,000 bail after he allegedly set fires on Sept. 23rd and Sept. 24th near homes in the area of Crow Canyon and Bolinger Canyon Roads.

The blazes were within the city limits of San Ramon and on East Bay Regional Park District property.

A firefighter was injured battling Sunday’s seven-acre fire. On Monday, crews responded to a six-acre blaze set within yards of the original fire.

San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District officials also announced an arrest in suspicious fires set in San Ramon and Blackhawk.

On August 29th, a two-alarm vegetation fire burned four acres and briefly threatened homes in Danville. Police arrested a suspect for recklessly setting that fire.

On September 16th, the same suspect was arrested for recklessly setting another fire in Blackhawk. Police have not disclosed the name of the suspect.

If you have any information related to any of these incidents, please call the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department Tip Line: (510) 690 6549