WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A Walnut Creek man who worked as a school groundskeeper is being held on $12 million bail after being arrested on suspicion of seven counts of felony child molestation, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

Enrique Pina, 71, was arrested Monday after detectives investigated allegations involving a female victim who is not a student where he worked at Palmer School at 2740 Jones Road in unincorporated Walnut Creek.

School officials sent a letter to parents, clarifying that the allegations against Pina do not involve any Palmer School students.

“Following our own policies and procedure, we have begun a full review and are fully cooperating with the Sheriff’s Department to assist them in conducting a full and comprehensive investigation into the matter,” the letter said. “We have also conducted an internal review of Henry and can share that a background check was performed, as is standard with all employees, and found that he had and has no criminal record.”

Sheriff’s deputies are asking anyone with additional information about the case to call investigators at (925) 313-2600.

