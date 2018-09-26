ALAMO (CBS SF) — Three suspects were arrested in connection with a robbery Tuesday at a bank in Alamo, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

The trio is suspected in a robbery reported at 4:08 p.m. at a bank in the Alamo Plaza in the 3100 block of Danville Boulevard.

The suspects fled before authorities arrived, but a witness gave deputies their descriptions and a license plate number, sheriff’s officials said.

A deputy located the vehicle headed north on Interstate Highway 680 and stopped it near the Buskirk Avenue on-ramp.

Deputies found money and other property in the vehicle, and arrested Jesus Aguilar, 31, of Walnut Creek; Ryan Pritchett, 26, of Martinez; and Susan Martin, 40, of Auburn.

The suspects were taken to county jail to be held in lieu of $255,000 bail each.

Aguilar was booked on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, identity theft, possession of stolen property and probation violation.

Pritchett was booked on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and probation violation.

Martin was booked on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, identity theft and receiving stolen property.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigators at (925) 313-2600. Tips may be emailed to tips@so.cccounty.us and callers may leave an anonymous message at (866) 846-3592.