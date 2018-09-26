OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities in the East Bay confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a group of seven people have been arrested in connection with recent Apple Store thefts in the region.

The Alameda County Sheriff did not specify which of the so-called “grab-and-go” robberies at Bay Area Apple Stores the suspects were connected to, but confirmed that it was for more than one incident.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that the arrests happened in Oakland, but said that they were not the lead agency in the investigation.

Police across the Bay Area have been investigating the brazen daylight robberies targeting Apple Stores and other cell phone shops that have been caught on camera.

On Tuesday afternoon, six to eight suspects stole multiple products from an Apple store in Emeryville, police said.

The theft occurred at about 12:20 p.m. at 5640 Bay St. in what police described as a grab-and-run theft.

As of Tuesday evening, police weren’t sure how many products the suspects got away with.

Several thieves stole devices from the Apple store in the Santa Rosa Plaza on Sunday afternoon, Santa Rosa police said.

The thefts happened around 1:30 p.m., police said. The same store also was robbed on Aug. 29. Thieves have also targeted Apple stores in Roseville, Corte Madera and Walnut Creek.

Last month, five people from Fresno, Sacramento and the East Bay city of Antioch were arrested on suspicion of being an organized retail theft crew after a weekend heist at a Southern California Apple store led to an altercation with mall customers.

Three Antioch residents, 19-year-old Terry Timothy, 23-year-old Edward Benton and 24-year-old Donte Sims, were arrested in connection with heists in Thousand Oaks and Los Angeles County. Authorities also arrested 23-year-old Mona Shakyizia of Sacramento and 26-year-old Tynisha Noel of Fresno.