SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco-based ride-hailing service Uber has reached a $148 million settlement over allegations that it violated state data breach reporting and data security laws, officials announced Wednesday.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra was highly critical of Uber in announcing the settlement. The ride-hailing service was accused of exposing 57 million users’ data and paying hackers to cover up the breach in 2016 rather than reporting it to proper authorities.

“Uber’s decision to cover up this breach was a blatant violation of the public’s trust,” Becerra said in a statement. “The company failed to safeguard user data and notify authorities when it was exposed. Consistent with its corporate culture at the time, Uber swept the breach under the rug in deliberate disregard of the law.”

The settlement follows California’s independent investigation of Uber’s conduct alleging that the company failed to inform over 174,000 California drivers of a data breach exposing their personal information, including names and driver’s license numbers.

Rather than notifying the drivers as required by law, Uber covered up the breach and then paid hackers $100,000 in exchange for their silence.

The nationwide settlement, which California helped to lead, calls for a $148 million penalty payment by Uber benefiting all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

California will divide its $26 million share of the settlement between the Attorney General’s Office and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

In addition to the civil penalties, the settlement also requires that Uber: