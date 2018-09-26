WASHINGTON (CBS SF/CNN/AP) — A woman has come forward with new allegations about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, accusing him of inappropriate behavior while he was in high school.

The allegations come from Julie Swetnick, who attended Gaithersburg High School in Maryland. Swetnick says she attended “well over ten” parties where Kavanaugh was present and saw him “drink excessively at many of these parties and engage in abusive and physically aggressive behavior towards girls, including pressing girls against him without their consent, ‘grinding’ against girls and attempting to remove or shift girls’ clothing to expose private body parts.”

Swetnick made her allegations in a sworn statement that was given to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Her statement includes a series of other serious allegations that CNN has not yet been able to corroborate.

Attorney Michael Avenatti provided a statement from his client to the committee.

Attorney Michael Avenatti provided a statement from his client to the committee.

According to a document Avenatti posted on Twitter, the woman alleges she witnessed Kavanaugh “consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women in the early 1980s.”

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual misconduct by two other women, putting his nomination for the high court at risk. He and one of the accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, will testify publicly Thursday before the Judiciary Committee.

