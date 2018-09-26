SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Citing safety concerns, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Wednesday that the city’s new Salesforce Transit Center — heralded as the ‘Grand Central of the West’ — will remain closed until it is deemed safe by engineers.

Executive director Mark Zabaneh said the building will remain close until next week.

“We don’t know what the cause of the crack is at this point,” he said.

Breed took a tour of the terminal to see first hand the cracked beam — built by Central Valley metal fabricator Herrick Corporation — that was discovered Tuesday afternoon, forcing the closure of the facility that handles commuter buses coming from inside and outside the city.

“As the safety of the people of San Francisco is always of primary importance, we will continue to act cautiously and keep the Transit Center and block of Fremont Street closed until we have further answers,” Breed posted on her Twitter account.

She further said that an investigation needs to launch immediately to determine how such a beam failure could have happened in a building that only opened last month.

“Someone needs to be held accountable once the cause is determined,” Breed tweeted.

Zabaneh said workers discovered the crack early Tuesday while installing roofing tiles. He told reporters the crack appeared to be localized to one of the three buildings located on Fremont St.

“We are looking at other areas to make sure there are no other issues with the transit center,” he said. “At this time, all indications are this is localized on Fremont St.”

Enveloped in wavy white sheets of metal veil, the five-level center includes a bus deck, a towering sky-lit central entrance hall and a rooftop park with an outdoor amphitheater. Zabaneh said American steel was used in the center’s construction.

According to Zabaneh, the beam was last inspected when it was first installed last year.

“It’s very disappointing that we have to inconvenience the public but it’s a safety issue and we take it very seriously. We can’t take any chances,” Zabaneh said. “We felt, out of an abundance of caution, that we should close the transit center and we’re attempting to determine the cause of the crack and the measure we need to take to fix it.”