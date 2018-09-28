SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — A driver died after shooting himself in the head during a traffic stop early Friday afternoon in San Pablo, police said.

At 12:11 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1400 block of Contra Costa Avenue because the license plates on the vehicle were for another vehicle.

Police said when the officer got out of his patrol car he heard gunshots from inside the vehicle he pulled over.

Police discovered a 41-year-old man inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Officers started lifesaving measures and the man was taken to a hospital but he died.

Police said they’re not sure whether the man shot himself on purpose or accidently.

The shooting is being investigated by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office along with San Pablo police and the California Highway Patrol.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call San Pablo police at (510) 215-3150 or West Contra Costa Crime Stoppers tip line at (510) 799-8255.

All callers may remain anonymous.

