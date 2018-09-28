  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Delta Mendota Canal, Livermore, Missing Fisherman

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — The body of a missing 71-year-old Tracy fisherman was recovered Friday from the Delta-Mendota Canal about 15 miles from a section
of the canal in Livermore where he was believed to have fallen into the water.

Sgt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said the coroner will determine the man’s cause of death.

“There will have to be an autopsy to determine if he passed away before he went into the water, perhaps from a medical issue, or if he drowned,” Kelly said.

The man, whose name has not been released, regularly fished at the canal and was reported missing Tuesday after he failed to come home from a fishing trip Monday night.

Kelly said the man’s sons had begun their own search about 3 a.m. Tuesday. They found his car in a parking lot near the canal.

Sheriff’s deputies joined the search at daylight, using a drone, a helicopter, dogs, motorcycles and a foot search to look for the man.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s