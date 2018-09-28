LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — The body of a missing 71-year-old Tracy fisherman was recovered Friday from the Delta-Mendota Canal about 15 miles from a section

of the canal in Livermore where he was believed to have fallen into the water.

Sgt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said the coroner will determine the man’s cause of death.

“There will have to be an autopsy to determine if he passed away before he went into the water, perhaps from a medical issue, or if he drowned,” Kelly said.

The man, whose name has not been released, regularly fished at the canal and was reported missing Tuesday after he failed to come home from a fishing trip Monday night.

Kelly said the man’s sons had begun their own search about 3 a.m. Tuesday. They found his car in a parking lot near the canal.

Sheriff’s deputies joined the search at daylight, using a drone, a helicopter, dogs, motorcycles and a foot search to look for the man.