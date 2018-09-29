  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMTwo and a Half Men
    12:05 AMTwo and a Half Men
    12:35 AMFriends
    View All Programs
Filed Under:British Columbia, Cruise Ship, Grand Princess, San Francisco, Stroke, Vancouver, Woman airlifted

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 77-year-old woman was medically evacuated from a cruise ship in Oregon waters after suffering a stroke.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew airlifted the woman from the Grand Princess cruise ship Saturday morning about 55 miles southwest of Newport, Oregon.

The ship was traveling between Victoria, British Columbia and San Francisco.

The woman was taken to a Portland hospital by helicopter.

There was no update on her condition.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s