SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist was killed tonight when his cycle crashed near the connector from southbound U.S. Highway 101 to eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol said.

The man, who was not identified tonight, was headed from westbound I-80 at the U.S. 101 junction onto southbound 101 at about 9:40 p.m. when his motorcycle went down, said CHP Officer Damian Cistaro.

The rider was ejected, landing on the freeway. The motorcycle went off the side of the elevated freeway, and officers were still looking for it late tonight.

The rider was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Cistaro said.

The portion of westbound I-80 that directly connects to, and becomes, southbound U.S. 101 is closed tonight, with no estimated time to reopen as the CHP continues to investigate the accident.

Traffic was backed up onto the Bay Bridge, with traffic on westbound I-80 being diverted onto northbound 101.

