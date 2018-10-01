FREMONT (CBS SF) — A shelter-in-place order at Mission San Jose Elementary School in Fremont has been lifted after police arrested a residential burglary suspect in a nearby neighborhood, according to police.

Fremont Unified School District reported the shelter-in-place order on Twitter at 10:27 a.m. and police said the order was lifted minutes after the man was located at 11:03 a.m.

He was arrested in the 400 block of Anza Street after a police search that involved multiple officers and a drone.

Police announced shortly before 11 a.m. that the suspect had been located in the crawlspace under a home.

We believe we have located the subject under the crawlspace of a residence. Officers are giving commands, however he is not compliant. — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) October 1, 2018

About ten minutes later, police tweeted that the suspect had been taken into custody. He was being transported to an area hospital after sustaining a leg injury during the pursuit.

The subject was just safely taken into custody. While fleeing, he sustained a significant leg injury and will be taken via ambulance to a hospital for treatment prior to being booked. Officers are breaking down the perimeter and the shelter in place at MSJ Elem. will be lifted. — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) October 1, 2018

The suspect’s original warrant was for residential burglary but Fremont police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques said charges of fleeing and resisting arrest will likely be sought.

His name will be released after he is booked into jail.

Police began searching for him in the area of Jerome Avenue and Anza Street. Bosques said he was initially in a car but fled the area on foot.

He wasn’t believed to be armed and Bosques said the shelter-in-place order was “completely precautionary.”

