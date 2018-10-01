What Is PIX Now?

PIX Now is your source for the day’s latest Bay Area, national & political news from KPIX 5, updated hourly Monday through Friday and 3 times a day over the weekend. It is in a fast-paced format for your life on the move.

Where Do I Find It?

PIX Now is listed in the Alexa skills section under KPIX 5.

What is an Alexa Skill?

Alexa skills are like apps and are voice-driven.

How do I load the KPIX 5 Pix Now Skill?

Go to “Settings”

Select “Flash Briefing”

Search KPIX

Add it to the top of your news

After adding PIX Now, try “Alexa, play San Francisco news” or “Alexa, play my Flash Briefing” to hear the latest news throughout the day.

I see three listings under KPIX 5.

PIX Now: Your hourly news update

PIX Sports: A twice daily Bay Area sports update

PIX More: The best week’s best stories from KPIX 5

What other devices can I use to hear and watch PIX Now?

Audio PIX Nows can be found on Google Podcasts and also on Apple iTunes or the Apple Podcast App.