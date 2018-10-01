  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Basketball, Contract, free agency, Golden State Warriors, NBA, Patrick McCaw

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Restricted free agent Patrick McCaw declined the Golden State Warriors’ one-year qualifying offer of $1.7 million Monday night.

McCaw, a two-time champion with the Warriors, had until 8:59 p.m. PDT Monday night to accept or decline the offer, and it was speculated that he would not return to the defending champions.

 

The 22-year-old averaged 4.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists last season, which was his second with the Warriors. He only played 57 games due to being sidelined with a traumatic back injury in a game against the Sacramento Kings last season.

The scary fall happened after McCaw was unintentionally undercut in the air by Sacramento’s Vince Carter. McCaw was sent to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento after suffering a bone bruise in his lower back.

Before declining the offer the Warriors initially extended to him in June, McCaw was absent from all of the Warriors’ training camps and practices after their championship win.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s