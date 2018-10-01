OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Restricted free agent Patrick McCaw declined the Golden State Warriors’ one-year qualifying offer of $1.7 million Monday night.

McCaw, a two-time champion with the Warriors, had until 8:59 p.m. PDT Monday night to accept or decline the offer, and it was speculated that he would not return to the defending champions.

The 22-year-old averaged 4.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists last season, which was his second with the Warriors. He only played 57 games due to being sidelined with a traumatic back injury in a game against the Sacramento Kings last season.

The scary fall happened after McCaw was unintentionally undercut in the air by Sacramento’s Vince Carter. McCaw was sent to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento after suffering a bone bruise in his lower back.

Before declining the offer the Warriors initially extended to him in June, McCaw was absent from all of the Warriors’ training camps and practices after their championship win.