SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — In the Diocese of San Jose, officials are preparing to release a list that will include every priest in the diocese ever credibly accused of abusing minors.

It’s part of a recently announced plan in San Jose to provide better transparency.

No cameras were allowed inside the church Tuesday night during the second of three listening sessions hosted by the Diocese of San Jose.

During the session, people shared painful experiences as victims of sexual abuse and aired out their frustrations at the Catholic Church.

Dozens came to Most Holy Trinity Parish in East San Jose Tuesday night, many carrying the weight of clerical sexual abuse for years — either directly or in their families.

Parishioners also came to hold the church accountable.

John Martinez was one of dozens who addressed Bishop Patrick McGrath directly at the listening session. McGrath is the head of the Archdiocese of San Jose.

“When I was 8 years old, I was sexually abused by a relative, and I stand in solidarity with the victims of clergy abuse,” said Martinez.

When asked what he hoped the Bishop would hear at the session, Martinez said, “That he will honor his word to be transparent.”

By mid-October, the church will release a list of the names and status of every priest who has already been found to be credibly accused of abusing minors within the Diocese of San Jose.

Bishop McGrath acknowledged that the church has a long way to go to regain the trust of some parishioners.

“People have lost faith in the institution. I’m hoping they have not lost faith in Jesus the Christ. And that’s what I pray for,” said McGrath. “So, yes, it is a long road ahead, but this I hope will be the beginning of that long journey.”

It has also hired an outside firm to review all records of sexual abuse of minors, investigate the church’s handling of past abuse claims and make recommendations to improve their response to survivors of abuse.

“I think people thought that most of this had been brought to light. And it’s just very sad that it really hadn’t,” said parishioner Carolyn Verdugo. “And I hope that with all these listening sessions and with the Bishop hearing what we have to say and in other places across the United States, that things will change.”

The next and final listening session for the diocese will be held Wednesday, October 17th at Santa Teresa Parish in San Jose.