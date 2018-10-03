First responders at the scene of an "active shooter" in Florence, South Carolina. (WBTW-TV)

FLORENCE, S.C. (CBS News) — One suspect is in custody and one officer is deceased after five law enforcement officers and one other person were shot in Florence, CBS affiliate WBTW-TV reports.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, one of the officers has died.

No other details on other victims’ conditions is available.

CBS News reported that the suspect surrendered to deputies after talking with a negotiator, according to Kirby. Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela said that some of the officers are in “serious condition.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster posted on Twitter that Wednesday’s incident is “simply devastating” and called out the “selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement.”

This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real. (1/2) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 3, 2018

Florence County Emergency Management officials said on Facebook around 6 p.m. that a suspect is in custody and the “active shooting situation is over.” Officials are asking people to stay away from the area as “there is still an active crime investigation in progress.”

The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress. pic.twitter.com/1OImJOjqXS — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said special agents are assisting in the incident. Authorities said the shooting took place in Vintage Place, an upscale neighborhood in the western part of the city. Florence is about 70 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach and The Associated Press reports that it’s home to roughly 37,000 people, sitting at the convergence of Interstates 95 and 20. It’s the largest region known as the Pee Dee, an area recently affected by heavy flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence. This is a developing story. Check back for latest updates.

