MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — A law enforcement officer in Millbrae has been involved in some type of major police action along El Camino Real Wednesday afternoon.

The San Mateo County Sheriff Office said an officer was involved in what it called a “critical incident,” but that it was not a shooting.

Officer involved “incident” on El Camino in Millbrae according to @SMCSheriff. El Camino is blocked at Millwood. Sergeant here at scene would not provide any info @KPIXtv. pic.twitter.com/fdLDp0TKG4 — Andria Borba (@AndriaKPIX) October 3, 2018

El Camino Real was closed in both directions between Park Blvd and Millwood Dr. Crime scene tape and evidence markers were seen in front of the former First National Bank of Northern California, now Tri-Counties Bank, at 1551 El Camino.

Further details were not immediately available.