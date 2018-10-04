OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Among of the most terrifying stories KPIX 5 reporters have covered in out 70-year history is the deadly and devastating 1991 Oakland Hills Fire. Here’s a look back with anchor Ken Bastida.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.