LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — CHP is reporting that all southbound lanes of Highway 17 in Los Gatos were closed Thursday evening after a big rig reportedly hit an overpass.

At 5:39 p.m., CHP reported that there was a severe traffic alert after the accident on southbound Highway 17 north of Highway 9 in Los Gatos.

The truck is on its side and debris is strewn across the roadway, blocking all southbound lanes. The overpass appeared to be damaged. Rebar was visible, according to the CHP.

Video from Chopper 5 showed a single line of cars squeezing past the scene of the crash. It appeared that the big rig was transporting a crane that hit the overpass, causing the crash.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.