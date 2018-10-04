WATCH:Blue Angels Arrival & Practice over San Francisco Waterfront
Filed Under:#MeToo, Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford, President Donald Trump, Sexual assault, Supreme Court, Testimony, Time Magazine

NEW YORK (CNN) — Christine Blasey Ford is on the cover of this week’s Time magazine. But it’s not a photograph of Ford; it’s an illustration of the words and phrases from her testimony arranged into a striking image of her taking an oath.

Last week, Ford detailed her sexual assault allegation against Brett Kavanaugh in a televised Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that drew millions of viewers.

San Francisco-based artist John Mavroudis illustrated the cover. He drew each letter and phrase by hand. He told Time the process was like a jigsaw puzzle with an “infinite number of possibilities.”

“The memory quotes would be attached to her forehead area, and the quotes about wanting to help I placed on her hand. The hand could be seen as welcoming, but also deflecting,” Mavroudis told Time.

Phrases on her forehead include: “I’m terrified,” “agonized daily” and “seared into my memory.” On her hand, Mavroudis included “traumatic experience,” “personal attacks and invasion of privacy” and “constant harassment and death threats.”

“It’s a fascinating process to watch the face take shape, while hoping that you’ve captured the essence,” he said.

Time’s covers have depicted the Trump administration searingly, cataloging the chaos that has ensnared it. For example, it has released three related covers illustrating Trump drowning in the Oval Office.

Time Magazine was bought from Meredith Corp. last month by Salesforce co-founder Marc Benioff and his wife for $190 million.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s