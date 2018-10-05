SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Between 11 and 11:15 a.m. Monday, BART trains will slow to 27 mph as part of a test of an earthquake early-warning system, BART officials announced Friday.

The demonstration marks the rollout of a revised version of the ShakeAlert system, an early-warning alert system designed to provide tens of seconds of advance warning about a quake – enough time for people to drop, cover and hold on, officials say.

When the BART trains slow down during the test, stations and trains will broadcast an alert to passengers, letting them know what’s going on.

Following the test, a press conference with local officials, BART board members and seismologists will be held at 11:20 a.m. at the Downtown Berkeley BART station to discuss the ShakeAlert system.

The system was developed by the U.S. Geological Survey, the California Institute of Technology at the University of California, Berkeley, in conjunction with the University of Washington, the University of Oregon and the California Office of Emergency Services.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.