WATCHSenate Vote On Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh At 7:30 a.m.
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Earthquake, Hollister, San Benito County, Tres Pinos
Map of magnitude 3.9 earthquake near Hollister on October 5, 2018. (CBS)

HOLLISTER (KPIX 5) — A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck San Benito County early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS reports the earthquake struck at 6:29 a.m. near the community of Tres Pinos, about 6 miles south of Hollister.

Map of magnitude 3.9 earthquake near Hollister on October 5, 2018. (CBS)

Map of magnitude 3.9 earthquake near Hollister on October 5, 2018. (CBS)

While the quake was mostly felt in the Santa Cruz, Monterey and Salinas areas, visitors to the USGS website from as far away as the South Bay and Peninsula said they felt the shaking.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

COMPLETE QUAKE COVERAGE: CBS Earthquake Resource Center

This article will be updated as information warrants, and follow KPIX 5 on Twitter at @CBSSF or KCBS Radio on Twitter at @KCBSNews for updates on breaking news anytime.

DID YOU FEEL IT?: USGS Shake Map For Northern California
LIVE QUAKE MAP: Track Real-Time Hot Spots
BAY AREA FAULTS: Interactive Map Of Local Faults

Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.
WEST COAST TSUNAMI TRACKING:
status low Early Morning Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Strikes Near Hollister
Tsunami Alerts & Maps

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s