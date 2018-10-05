HOLLISTER (KPIX 5) — A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck San Benito County early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS reports the earthquake struck at 6:29 a.m. near the community of Tres Pinos, about 6 miles south of Hollister.

While the quake was mostly felt in the Santa Cruz, Monterey and Salinas areas, visitors to the USGS website from as far away as the South Bay and Peninsula said they felt the shaking.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

This article will be updated as information warrants

