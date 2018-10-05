Filed Under:Crime, Eddy Street, Fillmore District, Gun violence, SFPD, Shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Police are investigating after multiple people were shot Friday night in San Francisco’s Fillmore District.

Police say a vehicle pulled up in the area of Scott and Eddy streets around 6:45 p.m. and someone inside started firing rounds.

Two victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third victim later showed up at the hospital.

Police were able to find the car and took two suspects into custody. There is yet no word on their identities or motive.

